"Never Engaged In Non-Consensual Sex": Author Neil Gaiman Denies Charges

Author Neil Gaiman has issued a strong denial of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct following an article published by New York Magazine. The article mentioned accusations from several women, including claims of sexual assault, coercion, and misconduct.

"I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever," Gaiman responded in a lengthy statement on his personal website.

In July, two women accused Gaiman of sexual assault, with one claiming that Gaiman had raped her when she was 22 and working as a nanny for his family in New Zealand. Gaiman denied the accusation at the time, maintaining that all his sexual relationships were consensual.

Following the podcast's release, a third woman came forward, alleging coercion. She stated that while working as Gaiman's caretaker in New York, he pressured her into a sexual relationship in exchange for allowing her to live on his property. She also alleged that Gaiman compelled her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in return for a $275,000 payment. Gaiman again refuted the claims, stating their relationship was consensual.

This week, New York Magazine added to the controversy with accounts from eight women, six of whom went on the record. Four of the women participated in the Tortoise podcast series, reiterating accusations of sexual misconduct and coercion.

In his statement, published on his personal website, Gaiman denied all allegations.

"Over the past many months, I have watched the stories circulating the internet about me with horror and dismay," he wrote. "I've stayed quiet until now, both out of respect for the people who were sharing their stories and out of a desire not to draw even more attention to a lot of misinformation."

"I went back to read the messages I exchanged with the women around and following the occasions that have subsequently been reported as being abusive. These messages read now as they did when I received them - of two people enjoying entirely consensual sexual relationships and wanting to see one another again," he said. "I was obviously careless with people's hearts and feelings, and that's something that I really, deeply regret."

"Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality," he wrote. "I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I'm not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can't accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn't do."

The allegations have impacted Gaiman's career. Three screen adaptations of his works have either been cancelled or paused. Netflix halted production of Dead Boy Detectives, Amazon delayed the third and final season of Good Omens, and Disney shelved a planned adaptation of The Graveyard Book.

No streaming service has explicitly confirmed these actions were related to the allegations.