Best-Selling Authors Comfort Writer After 2 People Attend Her Book Launch

Best-selling author Neil Gaiman also responded to the tweet.

When Fantasy author Chelsea Banning shared her disappointment after only two people attended her book signing, she did not expect to be flooded with support on Twitter.

"Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it. Especially as 37 people responded "going" to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed," she said.

Banning's tweet quickly went viral after several authors - including Neil Gaiman, Margaret Atwood and Jodi Picoult - sharing similar stories of disappointment when they first published their books.

"Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all. So you are two up on us," said Gaiman, the author of The Sandman series.

Award-winning writer Margaret Atwood asked Banning to "Join the club." "I did a signing to which Nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help," she said.

"I have sat lonely at a signing table many times only to have someone approach...and ask me where the bathroom is," said American writer Jodi Picoult, author of 28 novels and several issues of DC comics' Wonder Woman.

Banning post recieved over 53,000 likes and nearly 3000 retweets. Several New York Times best-selling authors also showed support and congratulated Banning for getting published.

"This is an awful rite of passage! The absolute worst feeling in the world and simultaneously proof that you're in the club!," wrote one author.

"YOU WROTE A BOOK," American singer Shaun Cassidy said.

The tweet has helped Banning's debut novel, Of Crowns and Legends, as sales of the book have now reportedly skyrocketed.

"I'm trying to reply or just heart everyone who responded, but if I miss your response, I'm sorry and thank you everyone! You're all amazing. I'm crying in a good way," she said.

