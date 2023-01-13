Nearly 2.5 Lakh Exit Trips Made From China Daily Since January 8

China has reopened its borders after 3 years. (Representational)

About 4,90,000 entry and exit trips were made to and from China daily between Jan. 8-12 after the country reopened its borders, an official from the country's immigration bureau told a news briefing on Friday.

This is up 48.9% from the period before China's COVID policy easing but is only 26.2% of 2019 levels, Liu Haitao said. Of that 4,90,000 number, 2,50,000 trips were inbound, while 2,40,000 were outbound, he added.

China reopened its borders for the first time in three years on Sunday, cancelling restrictions such as quarantine for inbound travellers as it dismantles its zero-COVID policy.

