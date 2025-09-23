"They Buy Politicians": Tibet Leader Warns India Of China's "Elite Capture"

In an explosive revelation, Dr Lobsang Sangay, the former President (Sikyong) of the Tibetan Government in Exile, has alleged that the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has been actively trying to influence Indian politicians and even engineer a regime change.

"Elite co-option has been an ancient Chinese strategy," he said in an exclusive NDTV interview. "They buy off leaders, intellectuals, businesspeople, journalists, and nowadays even YouTubers. That's how they infiltrated Tibet, Xinjiang, and Mongolia - and they are trying the same in India."

He warned that India is not immune to Beijing's political designs. "Just look at the Chinese Embassy's National Day celebrations in Delhi. Check who attends. You'll find photographs of politicians, business leaders, and others. Not all of them are bought, but the Chinese keep trying," Dr Sangay noted.

He cited disturbing parallels from India's neighbourhood, where Beijing allegedly supported pliable regimes. "In Nepal, one party is openly pro-China, another pro-India. In Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives, China has cultivated ruling elites. In Pakistan, all major political parties support China. This is elite capture at work," he explained.

According to Dr Sangay, this strategy extends beyond South Asia. "I've seen ministers in Europe who praised China, only to later land jobs as directors in Chinese companies with salaries of $100,000 or more. In some cases, even $888,000 a year. That's how China buys influence," he said.

He warned Indian leaders across party lines to remain vigilant. "Everyone must be cautious - ruling party, opposition, business leaders, journalists. China doesn't care who they buy as long as it helps their agenda."

Dr Sangay further argued that Beijing's influence operations are tied to its broader geopolitical goal of constraining India. "Why is China supporting Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal? Why are they blocking UN resolutions against terrorists who attack India? Because they want to hem India in and dominate South Asia," he said.

Comparing China's economic leverage to political manipulation, he highlighted India's trade deficit. "India buys $113 billion worth of goods from China but sells only $14 billion. That's a $99 billion deficit. It means fewer factories, less manufacturing, fewer jobs in India. Engagement with China is not just lopsided, it's dangerous," he warned.

Dr Sangay also took aim at Henry Kissinger's once-popular theory that trade with China would lead to its democratisation. "The West invested in this illusion for 30 years. Instead of becoming democratic, China has become more adversarial. I hope India doesn't repeat that mistake," he said.

With tensions already high on the border, Dr Sangay's words serve as a chilling reminder that China's challenge to India is not just military but also political and economic. His caution was blunt: "If you think you can engage with China and profit from it, you're mistaken. Beijing's game is elite capture, and India must guard against it before it's too late."