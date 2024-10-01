Naked Trump Statue That Appeared In Las Vegas Over The Weekend Vanishes Mysteriously

A massive 43-foot-tall naked statue of Donald Trump suddenly appeared alongside the Las Vegas Strip highway over the weekend, only to vanish just as mysteriously. This gigantic effigy, dubbed "Crooked and Obscene," was strategically placed on a plot of land off a highway in Nevada, about 28 miles away from the Trump International Hotel, the New York Post reported. Its location was near the highway connecting Las Vegas to Salt Lake City, but far enough from main traffic points, likely due to its explicit nature.

The statue, made of foam over rebar and weighing around 6,000 pounds, was designed as a marionette with movable arms. The identity of the person or group behind the provocative installation remains unknown, and the only clue is that the landowner is a trust registered in Las Vegas.

A spokesperson for the anonymous artist behind the work said the installation is "43ft tall, 10ft wide… weighs 6,000lbs, and is made of foam over rebar," adding that it intended to "ignite conversations".The statue was due to be removed by Monday night and will be moved to "key swing states," the spokesperson added.

The mysterious artwork has generated significant attention, with mixed reactions on social media ranging from amusement to outrage. Some conservatives condemned the display and accused it of inciting violence against the former president.

The Nevada unit of Trump's Republican party described the pop-up as an ''offensive marionette.'' In a press release, the party said, ''While families drive through Las Vegas, they are forced to view this offensive marionette, designed intentionally for shock value rather than meaningful dialogue. President Trump and Republicans are focused on delivering results that matter—reducing inflation, securing our borders, creating jobs, and ensuring a brighter future for all Americans. While Democrats, especially Kamala Harris, continue to prioritize shock value over substance. President Trump is the only candidate in this race standing up for working men and women across Nevada.''

Interestingly, this isn't the first time a naked Trump statue has made headlines. In 2016, several similar statues popped up in cities across the US, including New York, San Francisco, and Seattle. A baby blimp of Trump was also floated in London ahead of the 2020 election.