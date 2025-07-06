"What Their Sacrifices Built": Indian Techie's Vegas Trip With Parents Viral

An Indian tech professional took his parents on their first international trip to Las Vegas and documented the journey in a heartfelt video on Instagram.

The video opens with Amit Kashyap, the techie, seated with his parents on a flight. His father is seen looking out the window, while his mother, seated between them, smiles at the camera. Overlay text reads, "Today I brought my parents to Las Vegas, to show them what their sacrifices built."

Mr Kashyap said that his parents had never left their hometown, but raised a son who "dared to dream big". The video captures scenes from Las Vegas, busy streets, bright lights, nightlife, and casinos, all seen through the eyes of two first-time travellers. In one frame, they are standing in a queue, taking in their surroundings.

"This trip is not about Vegas. It's about fulfilling promises made to myself in silence," the techie wrote on the video.

The video also shows his parents posing for photos and walking together hand in hand. Another message reads, "For years they lived a life asking for nothing. Now I'll make sure they live a life they never imagined."

The caption read, "From a small town to the Las Vegas skyline. From Village To Vegas."

The video went viral in no time.

A user on Instagram wrote, "You are happy that you took them to LasVegas. But internally they are happy to stay with you."

Another joked, "their relatives must be so jealous of them."

"The happiness on their faces made my day," a comment read.

Someone wrote, "Don't know you personally but after watching this reel, felt super proud of you. That's literally every child's dream. Glad you could fulfill it."

"You and your parents deserve nothing but the BEST," read a comment.

A user wrote, "May every child get to experience this with their parents."

This video follows a similar viral moment from last year, when another son surprised his parents with their first international trip. Told they were flying to Jaipur, the couple discovered at the airport that their true destination was Singapore.