'Wholesome', 'Adorable': Man Takes Parents On International Trip, Melts Hearts

The parents at an airport before embarking on their first international trip.

Making parents happy and surprising them as they age is a profoundly humane gesture that brings smiles to their faces. In a heartwarming turn of events, Instagram user Vivek Wagh surprised his parents with arrangements for their first international trip.

Mr Vivek shared this touching story in a video posted on Instagram on March 6. The clip beautifully captured his parents' initial excitement, believing they were heading to Jaipur, with no idea about Vivek's arrangements for their trip beyond the country.

He gave passports to his parents and urged them to read the destination written on them. When his mother found out they were heading to Singapore, her face beamed with a bright smile, while his father's confusion transformed into sheer delight.

"Had told them it's a trip to Jaipur. Aai Baba's (Mom, Dad's) first international trip," Mr Vivek wrote in the caption.

This heartening post has resonated widely online, amassing over 3 lakh views and drawing praise from various quarters, including renowned social media figures and brands.

Content creators 'Abhi & Niyu' described it as a "wholesome" post, while actor Jai Bhanushali commended Mr Vivek as the "proud son" of his parents.

Actress Abigail Pandey and stand-up comedian Sahil Bulla also chimed in with their reactions, describing the post as 'adorable.'



"Dream of every child," a user commented.



Even Vistara acknowledged the post, expressing appreciation for Mr Vivek's thoughtful efforts in creating such a special experience for his parents.