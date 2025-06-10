Man Kills Husband And Wife On Las Vegas Strip Over YouTube Rivalry: Report

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A man named Manuel Ruiz has been arrested for a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Ruiz is accused of killing fellow YouTuber Finny Da Legend during a live stream. The conflict between the two stemmed from copyright infringement.

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened on the Las Vegas Strip on June 8. The man, identified as Manuel Ruiz, killed his rival YouTuber, Finny Da Legend, 8 News Now reported. The conflict between the two streamers started over copyright infringement, the report added, after reviewing old videos posted by the YouTubers. They had also argued over many issues. Finny Da Legend's wife was also killed. Police have yet to reveal the identities of the victims.

The incident happened when Finny Da Legend was live streaming, as police said that the shooting was captured on video, which was later deleted. The exact motive behind the incident is still not clear.

Ruiz (41) turned himself in on Monday and would be charged with two counts of murder, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The police said that they heard gunshots near the Bellagio Hotel & Casino at about 10:40 pm (local time). Officers on patrol in the area "immediately ran towards gunfire, and they found two victims who were laying on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," police said.

They found two people with gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. "Our officers rendered medical aid to both victims, but their efforts to save those victims lives were unsuccessful, and both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene," they said.

Do the suspect and the victims know each other?

Police said that they "believe we have the suspect identified." They further added, "The suspect and the victim had previously engaged in some type of conflict using a variety of social media platforms."

The police have been treating the case as an isolated episode.