Multiple Victims In US Hospital Shooting, Suspect Dead: Police

Multiple people were shot Friday at a hospital in Concord, New Hampshire, US authorities said, adding the suspect had been killed.

"Troopers are currently investigating a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. There are multiple victims," the northeastern US state's police force said on X, formerly Twitter.

The exact number of victims and their conditions were not immediately known.

The state's emergency management department said that "the situation at New Hampshire Hospital has been contained. The scene remains active. The suspect is deceased."

