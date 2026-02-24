Grieving US Father Attacks Son's Alleged Killer In Court Corridor: 'Any Father Would Do the Same'

A grieving father in North Carolina has been charged after attacking the man accused of killing his 16-year-old son inside a courthouse. The incident took place at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse in Charlotte on Thursday.

Police said 47-year-old Shaheem Snype allegedly lunged at 21-year-old Marion McKnight, who is accused of fatally shooting Snype's son, Jamariyae Dixon, last spring. McKnight had been released on bond while awaiting trial.

Video footage circulating online appears to show Snype running towards McKnight in a hallway and punching and kicking him before an officer used a Taser to stop the attack. McKnight was later taken to hospital.

Watch the video here:



Father Delivers Street Justice: Courthouse Brawl Over Son's Alleged Killer



On February 19, 2026, a dramatic incident unfolded at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse in Charlotte, North Carolina. Shaheem Snype, 47, the father of 16-year-old Jamariyae Dixon, attacked Marion… pic.twitter.com/Q2ada9jzlV — Police Incidents (@PoliceIncident) February 22, 2026

Snype was arrested and charged with misdemeanour assault causing serious injury. He was released a few hours later after posting a $1,000 bond.

Dixon was shot on 23 May 2025 during an incident at Stroud Park Court. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Dixon died two days later at Atrium Health.

McKnight was later charged with murder. He had been living under electronic monitoring after being released on a $100,000 bond in November 2025. Prosecutors were seeking to revoke that bond during Thursday's hearing.

Family members said emotions overwhelmed Snype when he unexpectedly came face to face with the man accused of killing his son. Dixon's aunt said any father would have reacted the same way.

Dixon's mother later admitted that watching the video brought her a rare smile amid her ongoing grief.