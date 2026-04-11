More Than "Next 2 Largest Oil Economies Combined": Trump Trumpets US Reserves

US President Donald Trump stated that a significant number of empty oil tankers were en route to the United States to load up with oil. He also claimed that the US has the "best and sweetest" oil compared to any other country, and it also has more oil than "the next two largest oil economies combined."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and "sweetest" oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World".

Adding to the post, he wrote, "We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined - and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!"

Trump's comments come as the negotiations between the US and Iran have just begun. The talks are being closely monitored globally, as the outcome could significantly affect the security of the Middle East, global energy markets and international diplomacy.