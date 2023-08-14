'Modern Day Bruce Lee' : Elon Musk To Mark Zuckerberg On Cage Fight

Mr Musk first leaked the exchange to his biographer, Walter Isaacson

Billionaire Elon Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a screenshot of his conversation with Mark Zuckerberg on the much-anticipated cage fight. In the text exchange, Mr Musk is seen taunting the latter about the differences in their physical stature.

He wrote, "While I think it's very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you're modern-day Bruce Lee and will somehow win."

This is the full message: pic.twitter.com/UzbKoIkFOc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

Mr Musk first leaked the exchange to his biographer, Walter Isaacson who also posted a screenshot of the text exchange on Twitter. According to the screenshot shared by Mr Isaacson, Mr Musk asked Mr Zuckerberg if they can "practice bout".

Mr Zuckerberg seemed annoyed and replied, "If you still want to do a real MMA fight, then you should train on your own and let me know when you're ready to compete," Zuckerberg wrote, per Musk's record of the exchange. I don't want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you're going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on."

Mr Musk replied that he "will be in Palo Alto on Monday."

"I have not been practicing much, apart from a brief bout with Lex Fridman today," Musk told Zuckerberg, per the screenshot. "While I think it is very unlikely, given our size difference, perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win," he added.

Mr Musk's reply comes after Meta founder wrote it's "time to move on" from speculation that there will be a cage fight match between him and Elon Musk.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," Mr Zuckerberg posted on Threads.

The public rivalry between Mr Musk, 52, and Mr Zuckerberg, 39, intensified after the initial success of Meta's Threads social media platform in July. Threads, which allows users to post short blurbs in a similar fashion to X, the Musk-owned platform formerly known as Twitter, reached 100 million users within a week of its launch.