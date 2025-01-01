Minimum Wage, AI Safety, Social Media, Here's What's Changing In US From 2025

New year, new laws.

Starting today, 1st January, employers will have to provide 20 hours of prenatal sick leave, for appointments such as physical examinations, medical procedures, etc., in addition to existing sick time per Governor Kathy Hochul's office.

"Hardworking New Yorkers shouldn't have to worry about how they'll buy food or pay rent when they need time off to care for a new child or family member with a serious health condition, or get injured on the job. Likewise, business owners who have their own bills to pay and families to support also need affordable solutions," Governor Hochul said. "I'm proud that New York State is finding ways to put money back into the pockets of workers and those who employ them so both the economy and the people can thrive."

New York will be the first state in the US to get paid time for medical care related to pregnancies. Employers can also provide more than 20 hours of leave.

Next, California has finally decided to put a check on the unbridled power of Artificial Intelligence by protecting actors and performers from misuse of their digital likeness. They will be protected in audio and video productions.

California has also mandated that parents set aside 15 per cent of money earned by child social media influencers. These accounts can only be accessed by the kids when they are adults.

This law ensures that kids are protected from "financial abuse", per Governor Gavin Newsom's office.

The third new law in California delineates that teachers and school staff will not "out" a student's gender identity or orientation forcefully. Nevertheless, parents can still request for school records. Teachers and staff are however protected from any retaliation that might stem from refusing to disclose children's preferences.

Following the footsteps of Australia, Florida will not allow children under 14 to have social media accounts according to a new bill. Although the law will take effect today, that is, January 1st, it will be legally enforceable only in February.

According to Axios, the minimum workers' compensation will increase in 21 states, 48 cities and counties on January 1st. By 2027, about half of the workers in the United States will live in states with a $15 minimum wage.

