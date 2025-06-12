New York Politician Says She'll Help People Get Firearms Permit. Here's Why

A Queens city lawmaker is urging her constituents to take up firearms and exercise their "constitutional right to defend themselves" after a home invasion left a local family tied up and robbed by suspects posing as Amazon delivery workers.

"I want to remind my constituents that New Yorkers do indeed have a constitutional right to defend themselves," Vickie Paladino, Republican City Council member representing the Whitestone district, said in a statement. "I urge my constituents to avail themselves of their rights under the second amendment."

She added her office was "always available to assist constituents with obtaining firearm permits for premises or concealed carry."

"Better to be safe than sorry," she added.

Her remarks came following a Monday morning break-in, where two masked men, one of whom carried an Amazon box, the other in a yellow vest, forced their way into a home and threatened residents with a gun. The robbers tied up the family, including three children, and duct-taped their mouths. They then stole cash and jewellery before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance footage released Wednesday shows the suspects calmly walking down the street just before the invasion.

While the police believe the family was specifically targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the neighbourhood, Ms Paladino warned the incident was part of a troubling trend of home invasions in Northeast Queens.

"The fact remains that several home invasions have struck this district recently, and a pattern is forming," she said. "I've been in touch with local precincts and Queens North command, and we will be increasing patrols and taking other measures."

She urged residents to stay alert, "Call authorities if you see suspicious individuals in your neighbourhood or anything that seems out of place... and vigilance pays off."

"The safety of our neighbourhoods is my top priority and I will not sit quietly while violence threatens our neighbourhoods," she wrote.

The Second Amendment of the US Constitution provides a nationwide right to bear arms.

Gun laws in the US are set by both the federal government and individual states. At the national level, anyone buying a gun from a licensed dealer must pass an FBI background check. Private sales often don't require checks, unless a state has stricter rules.

State laws vary widely. Some states require permits to carry guns while others allow "constitutional carry," meaning no permit is needed. States like California and New York have strict laws, including bans on large magazines. Others, like Texas, have fewer restrictions.

