Microsoft India Head To Talk About 'Building New Economy' At NDTV World Summit

Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, will attend the NDTV World Summit 2026, scheduled for October 22 and 23 in New Delhi.

He will join Dominic Taylor, Vice President and Regional General Manager, Rides, Uber APAC, and Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development at VFS Global, for a session titled "Building At Scale: The New Economy of India."

The session will be held on Day 2 of the summit at 12:15 pm.

Chandok is at the front and centre of Microsoft's operations in India and South Asia, leading the tech giant's leap into the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent cloud.

Who is Puneet Chandok?

In his leadership role at Microsoft, Puneet Chandok spearheads a team committed to accelerating India & South Asia's growth with AI and cloud, according to the information on the company website.

Before joining Microsoft, Chandok was a member of Penguin Random House's Advisory Committee, where he worked to grow readership and the culture of reading across India, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Chandok has a diverse career profile, having previously worked in leadership positions at AWS and Amazon. As company's president, Chandok led incubation, sales, and delivery of the entire portfolio of AWS services between 2019 and 2023.

Before that, Chandok was associated with McKinsey as a partner for over 11 years. He built and led the company's digital and technology practices across India and Asia. He was Deputy General Manager, Asia Pacific, at IBM before joining McKinsey.

Chandok did his MBA in marketing, finance and systems from the prestigious IIT Calcutta in 2002 and has also received an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) from Bennett University. He chairs the CII AI Council, is a part of the Executive Council at NASSCOM, and on Advisory Councils of Penguin Random House and NAMTECH.

NDTV World Summit 2026

The NDTV World Summit 2026 will be held in New Delhi on October 22 and 23. The theme of the summit is "A World Between Orders".

The summit will bring together political leaders, economists, policymakers and other global voices to discuss important issues facing India and the world.