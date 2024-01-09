Michelle Obama 'Terrified' Of 2024 Election, Worries Keep Her Up At Night

Michelle Obama is a lawyer, writer, and wife of the ex-US President, Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States, expressed deep fear about the upcoming 2024 election, stating it haunts her sleep.

"What's going to happen in this next election? I'm terrified about what could possibly happen, because our leaders matter.," Michelle said of the upcoming presidential election in an interview on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, released Monday.

"Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit, it affects us in ways sometimes I think people take for granted," she said.



"The fact that people think that government-'eh,, does it really even do anything?' - and I'm like, 'Oh my God, does government do everything for us, and we cannot take this democracy for granted.' And I worry sometimes that we do. Those are the things that keep me up," she said.

Although the podcast initially focuses on mental health, the dialogue took a distinct turn towards politics when Michelle Obama was questioned about the specific concerns that occupy her thoughts.

"Are people going to vote, and why aren't people voting?"

"Those are the things that keep me up, because you don't have control over them. And you wonder, 'Where are we in this? Where are our hearts?'" she said.

"It has less to do with me personally and more to do with the world that we're in," Obama said. "There's such a thing as 'knowing too much,' and when you've been married to the President of the United States, who knows everything about everything in the world, sometimes you just want to turn it off."

While wars, climate change, and AI development are all pressing concerns, the 2024 US presidential election stands as Michelle Obama's top priority.