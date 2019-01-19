20 Killed, 54 Injured After Fuel Pipeline Explodes In Mexico

Mexico Pipeline Blast: Omar Fayad, governor of Hidalgo state, said locals at the site of the leak were scrambling to steal some of the leaking oil when at least 20 of them were burned to death.

World | | Updated: January 19, 2019 08:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
20 Killed, 54 Injured After Fuel Pipeline Explodes In Mexico

A governor said locals at the leak site were scrambling to steal leaking oil (Representational)


Mexico City, Mexico: 

A leaking fuel pipeline triggered a massive blaze in central Mexico Saturday, killing at least 20 people and injuring another 54, officials said.

Omar Fayad, governor of Hidalgo state, said locals at the site of the leak were scrambling to steal some of the leaking oil when at least 20 of them were burned to death.

"I've been told that 20 have been burned to death and another 54 burn victims being treated" in hospitals, Fayad told local FaroTV.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Mexico Pipeline ExplosionTula RefineryMexico

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTH

................................ Advertisement ................................