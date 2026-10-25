Meghan Markle's Father Admits Paying For Sex, Denies Child Abuse Image Claims

Thomas Markle Sr, the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has admitted to paying for sex during visits to the Philippines but has denied allegations that he possessed child sexual abuse images. Markle, 82, is under investigation by Philippine authorities after his son, Thomas Markle Jr, alleged that he discovered a collection of child sexual abuse images and videos at his father's former home in the country, BBC reported.

According to reports, Markle Jr told police that he found the material mixed with family photographs and other personal belongings. He also reportedly contacted the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the allegations in July. The FBI has confirmed it is aware of the matter.

In an interview with the Daily Mail on Sunday, Markle Sr denied possessing the images or engaging in sexual activity with underage girls. He said he would cooperate fully with authorities in the US or the Philippines if required. He acknowledged paying for sex during previous visits to the Philippines but maintained that this did not amount to a crime.

"I have not had my computer or phones for nearly two years. If there is anything bad on there, it was put there by someone else," he said.

Philippine authorities have confirmed that they are investigating the allegations. Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla said the national police had secured Markle's computer for a digital forensic examination.

The development comes as Meghan said she was deeply distressed by the allegations against her father. In a statement released on Friday, she said her thoughts were with any children who may have been harmed. "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them," she said.

Meghan has been estranged from her father since 2018, when he pulled out of her wedding to Prince Harry, citing health problems. She has since had little contact with him and does not allow him to meet her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to reports, Meghan had written to her father informing him that authorities were aware of allegations against him. The letter was reportedly sent while he was in hospital in the Philippines following the amputation of his leg.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Saturday that it had received a letter containing several claims about Markle in 2019. The force said it shared the letter with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the time and is now reviewing how it handled the matter.

Meanwhile, Markle Jr has apologised to Meghan for previously siding with their father during the family's long-running estrangement. He said he now believed he had been protecting the wrong person.

Meghan's relationship with her father has remained strained for years. Her half-siblings, Thomas Markle Jr and Samantha Markle, are from their father's previous marriage to Roslyn Loveless, who died in 2024. Markle Sr moved to the Philippines last year after suffering several strokes. He is reportedly now staying at a rehabilitation centre in Florida, where he is learning to walk again following the amputation.