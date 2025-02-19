Meghan Markle Renames Lifestyle Brand 'American Riviera Orchard' To 'As Ever'

Meghan Markle has relaunched her lifestyle brand, previously introduced as 'American Riviera Orchard'. In an Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex revealed the rebranded name of her brand - 'As Ever' - and unveiled a new website featuring what appears to be a rare photo of her daughter, Lilibet. “I'm shocked we've kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I'm so excited for. And also my business, which I think there's been a lot of curiosity about,” she said in a video posted on the social media platform.

“Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It's my neighbourhood, it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area. Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So I thought about it, and I've been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it's called As Ever,” she announced.

Take a look at the video below:

Meghan Markle further describes how her new company is an extension of her former lifestyle blog, The Tig. “As Ever essentially means as it's always been and if you followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years. But now I can,” she says.

"Of course, there will be fruit preserves; I think we're all clear at this point that jam is my jam. But there are so many more products that I just love, and now it's time to share them with you. So I just can't wait for you to see it. Thanks, guys!" she concludes.

In the caption of her post, the Duchess explained her new business venture. "Some of you may have heard whispers about what I've been creating," she wrote. "In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there's something else I've been working on. I'm thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into."

“‘As ever' means ‘as it's always been' or some even say ‘in the same way as always'. If you've followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you'll know this couldn't be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the every day,” she continued.

"I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can't wait for you to get your hands on everything we've been creating. Sending lots of love… As ever, Meghan,” she said.

Notably, the ‘As Ever' news comes just weeks before the launch of “With Love, Meghan,” the Netflix lifestyle series produced by and starring the duchess.