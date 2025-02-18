"Lots Of Fun": Kate Middleton Shares Hand-Drawn Portraits By Her Children

The Princess of Wales and her children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - unveiled a collection of four portraits they created of one another on Monday. This was the first time a drawing by Kate Middleton of one of her children, specifically Prince Louis, was publicly revealed.

The portraits were created as part of a special bonding moment, aimed to "spend time looking at and focusing on one another" while being creative, the royals said in a post on X. The release of the pictures aligns with the Princess's ongoing support for the Shaping Us initiative from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which points out the significance of creative play in child development.

Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!



— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 17, 2025

The four portraits were shared without revealing the artist or subject, but an intricate depiction of a sleeping Prince Louis is believed to be Kate's work.

Kate Middleton, with a background in A-level art and history of art from St Andrews University, has always had a passion for the arts. Her children have also displayed their creativity, with Prince Louis recently capturing a photograph of his mother on a chilly day.

It is thought that Prince George drew the portrait of Kate seated in an armchair, while Princess Charlotte's colourful portrait of her mother, featuring long hair, is likely hers. The bold red portrait by Prince Louis could either be his mother's or sister's.

As a message shared on Instagram read, "These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us."

The royals' art activity supports the goals of the Shaping Us Framework, which focuses on developing social and emotional skills in early childhood.

The artwork comes after the Princess's recent visit to the National Portrait Gallery, where she joined a group of five-year-olds on an exhibition tour, encouraging them to portray themselves and explore their emotions.

Liz Smith, director of learning and engagement at the gallery, praised the Princess for her nurturing approach during the visit. "She was one of the school party," Ms Smith told People magazine, "and there was no official presentation. It was as if she was one of the mums, one of the helpers."

Kate Middleton continues her public work after recently sharing her health journey. On January 14, she revealed that she was in remission after undergoing cancer treatment. The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to take some time away from the public eye this week as they enjoy a family vacation during their children's school break.