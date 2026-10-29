Mbappe's Face Being Removed From Posters, Hoardings Across China Despite Apology

Kylian Mbappe's pictures are being removed or covered across China despite the France and Real Madrid star issuing an apology over his recent comments about Mao Zedong. The star footballer is at the centre of a major row after a video emerged this week of him appearing to make fun of former Chinese leader Mao.

Mbappe was caught in the controversy over a popular internet meme where he is referred to as the 'dictator'. The French footballer took the internet humour sportingly, whilst picking his favourite iteration of the meme. Mbappe said he was amused by the image where his face had been photoshopped onto "some guy, think he's a Chinese dictator".

Mbappe was referring to Mao, who, despite his policies that resulted in the deaths of millions, is revered as the hero of the communist revolution and founder of the People's Republic of China.

As the controversy snowballed, Chinese beverage giant Dongpeng announced it had scrapped its partnership with the player. Dairy firms Mengniu and Milkground followed suit before CMG, which oversees public broadcaster CCTV, said it had suspended broadcast of La Liga, the top-division football league in Spain where Mbappe competes.

Photos shared across social media platforms show that authorities have begun removing or concealing Mbappé's promotional hoardings amid the ongoing controversy. In one notable photograph, his face is entirely obscured by a white sheet within a subway transit system. His image has also been removed from water bottle packaging.

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Mbappe Apologises

In a social media post on Tuesday (Oct 27), Mbappe offered an apology to Chinese fans, stating his comment was 'ill-judged'.

"My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world," Mbappe said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"I apologise to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry," he added.

Meanwhile, La Liga said Mbappe's comments were made in a personal capacity and did not represent the league. "Within the scope of our institutional responsibility, we apologise on behalf of La Liga and all its clubs," the statement read.

The league reiterated that respect, coexistence and unity among people of different cultures were fundamental values of Spanish football. It also reaffirmed its respect for China, its institutions and its people, acknowledging the support of millions of Chinese fans.