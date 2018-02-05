Man Shot And Arrested In Iran After Trying To Break Into Presidential Office

The man was wielding a large knife, according to Tasnim news agency, and was wearing white shroud, symbolising his readiness to sacrifice his life.

World | | Updated: February 05, 2018 19:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Shot And Arrested In Iran After Trying To Break Into Presidential Office

The attacker was shot at leg when trying to pass the security gate of Hassan Rouhani's office

LONDON: 
Comments
Close [X]
A man was shot and arrested in Iran after trying to break into the presidential office building, the deputy governor of Tehran was quoted as saying by Fars news agency on Monday.

"We are trying to identify the person and find out his motivation," Mohsen Hamedani added.

The man was wielding a large knife, according to Tasnim news agency, and was wearing white shroud, symbolising his readiness to sacrifice his life.

The attacker was shot at leg when trying to pass the security gate of the presidential office in Pasteur Street in central Tehran. It is a high security area as other key government institutions are also located there.

 
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Iranpresidential office

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................