UK Woman Arrested For Wearing Bikini In Maldives, Claims Sexual Assault By Cops

It is not illegal to wear bikinis on the island but it is "strictly prohibited" (Representational)

A female tourist was arrested from a non-resort island of Maafusi for wearing a bikini.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media where a woman is seen struggling against three police officers, of which one is trying to cover her up with a beach towel.

Maldives Police Service Commissioner Mohamed Hameed even made a public apology after the arrest of the woman.

Incident in Maafushi in which our officers restrained a female tourist seems to be badly handled. I apologise to the tourist & the public for this. The challenge I have taken up is to professionalise the police service & we are working on that. This matter is being investigated. — Mohamed Hameed (@M_Hameedh) February 6, 2020

The woman in the video can be seen shouting in a British accent, "You are sexually assaulting me."

It is not illegal to wear bikinis on the island but it is "strictly prohibited" in all areas other than in holiday resorts.