UK Woman Arrested For Wearing Bikini In Maldives, Claims Sexual Assault By Cops

The woman is seen struggling against three police officers, of which one is trying to cover her up with a beach towel, in a video that has now been widely circulated on social media.

UK Woman Arrested For Wearing Bikini In Maldives, Claims Sexual Assault By Cops

It is not illegal to wear bikinis on the island but it is "strictly prohibited" (Representational)

Maldives:

A female tourist was arrested from a non-resort island of Maafusi for wearing a bikini.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media where a woman is seen struggling against three police officers, of which one is trying to cover her up with a beach towel.

Maldives Police Service Commissioner Mohamed Hameed even made a public apology after the arrest of the woman.

The woman in the video can be seen shouting in a British accent, "You are sexually assaulting me."

It is not illegal to wear bikinis on the island but it is "strictly prohibited" in all areas other than in holiday resorts.

Comments
bikiniwoman arrestedMaldives

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News