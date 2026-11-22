British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has used a series of swims in the Strait of Hormuz to draw attention to the environmental damage caused by the ongoing conflict. On Saturday, he urged those involved to end the fighting, restore shipping through the strategic waterway and remove the pollution caused by attacks on vessels.

In a post on his website, Pugh warned that repeated strikes on oil tankers, gas carriers and commercial ships could have lasting consequences for the marine environment, with the damage potentially affecting future generations.

The 56-year-old, who serves as the UN Environment Programme's patron of the oceans, spent three days swimming near Oman's coastline to highlight the threat to the region's marine ecosystem.

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The danger was evident during his challenge. On Monday, an oil tanker was struck just a few kilometres from where he was swimming, around 30 minutes after he entered the water. Further attacks during the three-day effort also set other vessels on fire.

READ | 2 Tankers Struck In Strait Of Hormuz, Iran Says Oil Vessel On Fire

He completed a total 15-kilometre (9.3-mile) swim, starting from the Musandam Peninsula and rounding part of the Cape of Hormuz, both located in Oman.

Iran sits on the other side of the strait, which is 39 kilometres across at its shortest span.

Iran began blockading the waterway and targeting ships in the area following US and Israeli strikes that sparked the conflict in February.

"The Strait of Hormuz is far more than a vital shipping route. It is one of the most beautiful places I have ever visited," Pugh said.

"Dolphins, sea turtles and dugongs live in these waters. It is one of the great natural wonders of the world," he said.

Pugh has previously undertaken high-profile swims in Antarctica, the North Pole and the Red Sea to advocate for rivers clean enough to swim and fish in safely.

"My message is simple: Stop the fighting, Open the Strait, Clean up the pollution," he added.

(With inputs from AFP)