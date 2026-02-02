'Legend, Just Marry Me': Andrew Ex-Wife Fergie's Emails To Epstein

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Britain's former prince Andrew, called late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein a "legend" and the "brother I have always wished for", according to newly-released documents.

While the friendship between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor -- who was stripped of his royal titles last October -- and Epstein has been in the spotlight for years, the latest emails released by US authorities appear to shine a new light on the extent of Ferguson's ties.

"I have never been more touched by a friends (sic) kindness than your compliment to me infront of my girls," Ferguson, nicknamed "Fergie", wrote in an email dated August 2009 -- a year after Epstein was convicted for procuring a minor for prostitution.

"Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for," added the email from "Sarah", although the email address is redacted as in the other exchanges.

Ferguson, 66, who long avoided the worst of the fallout from the Epstein affair, and Andrew divorced in 1996 but the pair have maintained a close friendship and shared living quarters for years.

In the August 2009 email, Ferguson profusely thanked Epstein, referring to multiple business opportunities arising for her company "Mother Army" after he held a "lunch" meeting.

Two months later, Ferguson, who has been dogged by debt scandals since her divorce, wrote to Epstein saying she "urgently need 20,000 pounds for rent today... Any brainwaves?"

Multiple emails include plans to meet and invitations to events on both sides of the Atlantic.

Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while in prison facing charges of sex trafficking underage girls, sent an email to a redacted address in March 2010, asking "ny?".

"Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!" read the reply from "Sarah", referring to Andrew and Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie -- who would have been 19, but almost 20, at the time.

'Just Marry Me'

In June 2010, Ferguson wrote to Epstein: "You are a legend."

"I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."

However, the relationship soured after the former Duchess of York apologised for her friendship and financial dealings with Epstein in a 2011 interview, saying she "abhorred paedophilia" and was cutting ties with the American financier.

She also called a $20,000 loan that she took from him to help pay off her debts a "gigantic error of judgement".

Soon after, emails exchanged between Epstein and his publicist, Mike Sitrick, discuss the need for Ferguson to apologise, with Epstein saying that she should declare "I am not a pedo".

Multiple UK charities last year severed their links with Ferguson after The Mail on Sunday revealed that a month after claiming to have cut ties with Epstein, Ferguson apologised to him in a 2011 email, calling the billionaire a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend".

