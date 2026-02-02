"Get Facts Straight": Trump Warns "Loser" Trevor Noah Of Lawsuit After Epstein Jibe

Trevor Noah, the host of the 68th Grammy Awards, took a jibe at Donald Trump over his mention in the Epstein files with a Greenland reference. The US President is now ready to have "some fun" with him and send lawyers his way, he warned.

During Sunday night's Grammys, after Billie Eilish won the song of the year Grammy, Noah cracked a joke at Trump's expense.

"There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That's a Grammy that every artist wants - almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein's gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton," Noah said as reported by Variety.

"I told you, it's my last year! What are you going to do about it?" Noah added, who hosted the Grammys for the last time after six turns as emcee.

Trump didn't waste a minute to hit back at Noah. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the US President first insulted the Grammys and then its host.

"The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards," Trump wrote.

Trump made it clear that whatever Noah said about him and former US President Bill Clinton is "incorrect."

"WRONG!!! I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," Trump added.

US President went on to call Noah, "a total loser" and asked him to get his facts straight fast.

"It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I'm going to have some fun with you!" Trump concluded the post with a public warning.

Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj, Trump

During his opening monologue, Noah also roasted rapper Nicki Minaj, a vocal supporter of Trump. Minaj was not present at the awards ceremony, and Noah seemed to have an explanation for it.

"Nicki Minaj is not here. She is still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues," said Noah.

Trump-Epstein Connection

The US Justice Department on Friday released over three million pages of documents, including 2,000 videos and 1,80,000 images, on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a claim made in the Epstein files, Trump forced a minor girl aged 13-14 to perform oral sex on him around 25 years ago in New Jersey. The girl allegedly bit Trump while performing oral sex, for which she was hit in the face after she laughed and was also abused by Epstein.

Time and again, Trump has been mentioned in the Epstein files. The tens of thousands of pages released last month included previously released flight logs showing Trump flew on Epstein's private jet in the 1990s, before their falling-out.

Epstein killed himself in a New York jail in August 2019, a month after being charged with federal sex trafficking.