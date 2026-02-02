Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Child? Email From Sarah Ferguson Claims Paedophile Had A "Baby Boy"

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly fathered a secret child around 15 years ago, according to an email attributed to Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Britain's Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the Telegraph reported. The claim has surfaced following the release of a new tranche of Epstein-related documents, which include a message Ferguson is said to have sent to Epstein on September 21, 2011. By that time, Epstein had already been convicted for engaging in sexual activity with an underage girl.

Ferguson attributed the news to "The Duke," widely believed to be her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. The allegation remains unproven, but the disclosure has added another controversial layer to the ongoing examination of Epstein's private life and network.

"Don't know if you're still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy. Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratulations [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx," Ferguson wrote in the email.

If the claim is accurate, the child would be approximately 14 or 15 years old today. Other messages in the tranche suggest Ferguson was previously unaware Epstein was becoming a father, noting he had "disappeared" before the news surfaced.

While more than 100 people have claimed to be Epstein's offspring to seek a share of his estate, it has never been officially established if he had any children. Harvey Morse, founder of Morse Genealogical Services, stated in 2020 that Jeffrey Epstein may have grandchildren due to his history of prolonged sexual promiscuity.

"There is a reasonable chance he may have fathered a child," he said, adding: "He could even be a grandfather."

Sarah Ferguson in the Epstein Files

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, is also mentioned in the recently released Epstein files, which include 3 million documents, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos. The documents reveal she offered Epstein and his friends VIP tours of Buckingham Palace and maintained contact with him after his 2009 release from prison for child sex offenses.

Emails show Ferguson contacted Epstein in 2009 and 2010, with one message suggesting she would "organise anything" for him. Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is also implicated, with emails indicating he invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace in 2010, shortly after Epstein's release from house arrest.

The files also show Prince Andrew's relationship with Epstein continued until at least 2017, contradicting his claim of cutting ties in 2010. Ferguson has apologised for her association with Epstein, stating she was "duped" into believing false stories about him.