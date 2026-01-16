Lawsuit Alleges Elon Musk's Grok Created Image Of Ashley St. Clair In 'Swastika' Bikini

Ashley St. Clair, the mother of one of Elon Musk's 14 children, has filed a lawsuit against his company, xAI, claiming that the Grok artificial intelligence (AI) tool was used to generate explicit images of her. In one of the images, St Clair, who is Jewish, was "stripped and put in a string bikini covered with swastikas (hakenkreuz)", the suit alleged.

St Clair, who became estranged from Musk after the birth of their child in 2024, previously claimed that supporters of the X owner were using the AI tool to create a form of revenge porn and had even undressed a picture of her as a child.

"xAI is not a reasonably safe product. Nobody has borne the brunt more than Ashley St. Clair. Ashley filed suit because Grok was harassing her by creating and distributing nonconsensual, abusive, and degrading images of her and publishing them on X," St Clair's attorney, Carrie Goldberg, was quoted as saying by Newsweek.

St Clair also claimed that her X account's Premium privileges were revoked, including the verified checkmark and monetisation, after she called out the Grok chatbot for generating her sexualised images.

"They took my checkmark and cancelled my Twitter premium lmao," wrote St Clair, adding that she paid for the annual premium membership plan last August.

In February last year, St Clair took to X to announce that Musk was the father of her child. The conservative activist said she kept the birth secret for five months to protect the child's 'privacy and safety'.

The influencer claimed that Musk slid into her DMs in May 2023. The two reportedly met in person later that month when St Clair's boss, Seth Dillon, CEO of Babylon Bee, interviewed Musk.

Grok Creating Sexualised Imagery

Grok has been under scrutiny from governments across the world after the chatbot's so-called "Spicy Mode" feature allowed users to create sexualised deepfakes of women and children using simple text prompts such as "put her in a bikini" or "remove her clothes."

As the backlash grew, X on Wednesday (Jan 14) announced that it will "geoblock the ability" of all Grok and X users to create images of people in "bikinis, underwear, and similar attire" in those jurisdictions where such actions are deemed illegal.

"We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis," X's safety team said in a statement.