Killing Of Hindu Trader Sparks Minority Fears Ahead Of Bangladesh Polls

The brutal killing of Hindu businessman Susen Chandra Sarker in Trishal, Mymensingh, just days before Bangladesh's national parliamentary election has reignited fears among minority communities and sharpened concerns about pre-election law and order amid a volatile political climate.

In a statement issued on February 10, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council condemned the murder, describing it as part of a wider pattern of insecurity facing religious minorities as the country heads to the polls. Sarker, a well-known rice trader at Bogar Bazar, was attacked in his warehouse late on the night of February 9. According to the council, the attackers killed him and looted around BDT 1.5 million in cash.

The council said the killing has deepened anxieties among Hindu, Buddhist and Christian communities already rattled by a spate of violent incidents in the run-up to the election. "This shocking incident has further exacerbated the sense of insecurity among minority communities," the statement said, warning that the apparent lack of effective protection could have an adverse impact on the electoral environment.

The murder comes amid weeks of political unrest, sporadic clashes and reports of communal intimidation as parties campaign under tight security. Rights groups and minority organisations have repeatedly flagged attacks on Hindu homes, businesses and temples during periods of political transition, particularly when policing has been stretched or partisan tensions have run high.

Over recent months, several incidents involving minority Hindus have been reported from different districts. In parts of the north and southwest, Hindu families have alleged targeted assaults on their homes following local political disputes. In coastal areas, community leaders have spoken of vandalism of temples and extortion of minority traders. In some cases, individuals have been killed or seriously injured, with families alleging slow investigations and a lack of arrests.

The Unity Council's statement, issued by its central committee, criticised what it called the failure of authorities, including the government, the Election Commission and law-enforcement agencies, to provide credible assurances of safety for minority citizens. It demanded the immediate arrest and punishment of those responsible for Sarker's killing and called for swift, impartial investigations into all communal attacks.

The council also urged the government to provide BDT 50 million in one-time compensation to Sarker's family, citing the loss of life and livelihood. It expressed condolences to the bereaved family and warned that continued impunity would further erode trust among minority voters.

The statement comes as Bangladesh prepares to vote under an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, a period marked by heightened uncertainty and competing claims over the state's ability to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election. Political analysts say that perceptions of insecurity among minorities could affect voter turnout and confidence in the process.

As campaigning ends, minority leaders are calling for visible security measures, rapid prosecutions and clear political messaging against communal violence. Without decisive action, they warn, the killing of Susen Sarker may become another symbol of the fear and fragility overshadowing Bangladesh's election season.