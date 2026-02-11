"Our Priority": Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami Chief To NDTV On India Ties

Good relationship with India is a "priority" and every citizen in Bangladesh is equal, there is no such thing as a minority - this was the message from Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman as the neighbouring country gets ready for tomorrow's election after a tumultuous journey through chaos and violence.

Asked about the Jamaat's stance on the relationship with India, Jamaat Ameer Rahman said, "India is our nearest neighbour. It is our priority".

Regarding the question of minorities - violence against whom has been a sore point for New Delhi - he said, "We are the first class citizen in this country. We never endorse any minority or majority. (That's) Only on the basis of belief. We never admit it".

Speaking to NDTV, he also said he has no qualms or no inhibitions when it comes to visiting India. After the elections, once things are clear, he will decide, he said.

Tomorrow's election will be held 18 months after the interim government took charge following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's 15-year-old government amid nationwide protests.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamic conservative party, is one of the key players in tomorrow's election - the contest is mainly between it and its former ally Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Jamaat is leading an alliance with the National Citizen Party and others.

Since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year following last year's student-led uprising, Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus has disbanded her Awami League and barred it from contesting the polls.

Security has been strengthened across Bangladesh, with relevant election officials making the necessary arrangements. Authorities confirmed that all procedural and logistical requirements have been met to ensure that voting is conducted peacefully.