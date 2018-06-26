Japan Blogger Dies After Being Stabbed Several Times In The Back: Reports

Kenichiro Okamoto was reportedly stabbed many times after a conference in Japan (Representational)

A well-known Japanese blogger has been stabbed to death by an internet user he had argued with, shortly after giving a talk on "how to manage disputes online."



Kenichiro Okamoto, known to web users as Hagex, was reportedly followed to the toilets and stabbed several times in the back after a conference on Sunday in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, according to local media.



According to his blog, the 41-year-old wanted to "share his experiences about quarrels online and how to deal with them."



A 42-year-old suspect has been arrested and has confessed to the crime, saying he "hated" the blogger, according to Japanese state broadcaster NHK.







Okamoto was a specialist on online security who appeared several times on television to talk about the internet in Japan.