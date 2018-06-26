Japan Blogger Dies After Being Stabbed Several Times In The Back: Reports

Kenichiro Okamoto, known to web users as Hagex, was reportedly followed to the toilets and stabbed several times in the back after a conference on Sunday in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, according to local media.

World | | Updated: June 26, 2018 16:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Japan Blogger Dies After Being Stabbed Several Times In The Back: Reports

Kenichiro Okamoto was reportedly stabbed many times after a conference in Japan (Representational)

Fukuoka, Japan: 

A well-known Japanese blogger has been stabbed to death by an internet user he had argued with, shortly after giving a talk on "how to manage disputes online."

Kenichiro Okamoto, known to web users as Hagex, was reportedly followed to the toilets and stabbed several times in the back after a conference on Sunday in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, according to local media.

According to his blog, the 41-year-old wanted to "share his experiences about quarrels online and how to deal with them."

A 42-year-old suspect has been arrested and has confessed to the crime, saying he "hated" the blogger, according to Japanese state broadcaster NHK.



Okamoto was a specialist on online security who appeared several times on television to talk about the internet in Japan.

 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

FukuokaKenichiro OkamotoHagex

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................