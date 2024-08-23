Kamala Harris' Message For America As She Accepts Presidential Nomination

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nomination during an event in Chicago

US Vice President Kamala Harris today formally accepted the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nomination to fight against her Republican rival Donald Trump. Ms Harris, who is of Indian origin, emerged as the Democratic candidate after President Joe Biden, 81, was forced to quit the race for the White House last month. If successful, she will become the first woman elected US president.

"On behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender, or the language your grandmother speaks, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination for President of the United States of America," she said as the gathering at Chicago's United Center erupted into cheers on the last day of the four-day Democratic National Convention.

Vice President Harris: On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination for President of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/I8sXLSHOox — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 23, 2024

Watch live: The final night of the Democratic National Convention https://t.co/Pu90L42xFX — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 22, 2024

During her acceptance speech, the 59-year-old vowed to be the "president who unites" Americans and pledged to "fight for America's future".

"With this election, our nation has a precious and fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past. A chance to chart a New Way Forward, not as members of any one party or faction but as Americans," Kamala Harris said.

Slamming her rival Donald Trump, she accused him of planning to "pull our country back".

"This election is one of the most important in the life of our nation. Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails. How he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States, not to improve your life, but to serve the only client he has ever had… himself," Ms Harris said.

She also thanked her boss, Mr Biden, and said that his character is "inspiring".

"Joe, I am filled with gratitude. Your record is extraordinary as history will show. Your character is inspiring," she said.

Speaking about her life, she said that her Jamaican father, Donald Jasper Harris, always taught her to be “fearless”. Ms Harris also spoke about her Indian mother, Shyamala Gopalan, and called her "tough and courageous".

"My mother taught Maya (her sister) and me to never complain about injustice, but do something about it," she said.

Mr Biden, who gave an emotional farewell speech to the convention on Monday, said he and First Lady Jill Biden had called Ms Harris to wish her luck.

"I am proud to watch my partner Kamala Harris accept our nomination for president. She will be an outstanding president because she is fighting for our future," he said on X.

He also said that Ms Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, will "inspire a generation and lead us into the future".

Jill and I just spoke to @KamalaHarris — we can't wait to watch her accept this historic nomination.



Kamala and Tim will inspire a generation and lead us into the future. pic.twitter.com/guKuTevT8F — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 23, 2024

From Barack and Michelle Obama to Bill Clinton, senior figures have warned all week that Ms Harris has a brutal fight on her hands to beat Mr Trump.