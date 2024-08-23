Live: Kamala Harris To Give Biggest Speech Of Career On Final Day Of Democratic Convention

Live: The theme for the fourth and final day of the DNC is "For Our Future".

US Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to address the American public on the final night of the National Democratic Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Thursday. In her anticipated keynote speech, Harris is expected to commend her outgoing boss, President Joe Biden, as she formally accepts her party's nomination for the upcoming presidential race.

Harris' address will follow the nomination of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Walz introduced himself to the nation on Wednesday, highlighting his readiness to support Harris in the bid for the White House.

In her keynote address, according to sources, Kamala Harris, whose speech is expected to start at 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday in Chicago, will share her personal story. She is also expected to highlight Biden's achievements and policies during his presidency.

During speech, Harris will also articulate her vision for America's future, contrasting it with what her campaign characterises as former President Donald Trump's "dark, conservative" vision for a second term in the Oval Office.

The final day of the convention will also feature addresses from several prominent Democratic figures, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, civil rights leader Al Sharpton, and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. These speeches will precede Harris's highly anticipated address.

The theme for the fourth and final day of the DNC is "For Our Future".

The convention's concluding night promises to set the stage for the upcoming election, with Harris and her allies aiming to rally support and energise voters ahead of the November election.

Here are the Live updates of the US Democratic Convention day 4: