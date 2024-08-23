Hindus In US Form Group To Rally Support For Kamala Harris

The group is urging Hindus to vote in the elections.

Some Hindus in the US have come together to create “Hindus For Kamala Harris”, a support group for the Democratic presidential nominee, saying she would be good for India, America and the world.

The group has been created “to support Kamala Devi Harris to become the 47th President of the United States of America”, its founding members said.

On Thursday, Harris, 59, formally accepted the nomination of the Democratic Party to be its presidential nominee.

“We must help her win. This is the best outcome for America, India and the World! The alternative Trump is a disaster!' one of the members of the group said.

“There is a simple path to victory. Without rejecting the other side, promote Harris candidacy because of what it stands for and the solution it will provide," another member said, adding that the candidacy has a unique momentum to win.

The group is urging Hindus to vote in the elections, display signs of support near their house, and make donations in support of the Harris campaign.

