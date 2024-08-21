'Ugly, Misogynistic, Racist Lies': Michelle Obama Blasts Donald Trump

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama tore into presidential candidate Donald Trump (File Photo).

Former United States First Lady Michelle Obama, 60, turned back the clock Tuesday at the Democratic convention in Chicago, delivering a passionate speech in support of "my girl" Kamala Harris for November's presidential election and warning Donald Trump "hope is making a comeback".

Ms Obama's speeches helped propel her husband, Barack Obama, to two consecutive terms, and who was widely spoken of as a potential presidential candidate herself, particularly early this year as the Democrats struggled to rally behind a single nominee to replace Joe Biden. And in Chicago last night she brought all of that considerable charisma to bear, and the measure of her popularity was underlined by receiving a welcome bigger than that which greeted Mr Obama in his hometown.

Among the highlights of Ms Obama's speech was her leaning into Kamala Harris' background, highlighting her multi-racial origin as "the embodiment of stories we speak about (in) this country. "Her story is your story. It is my story," she said, in response to jibes by Donald Trump.

Michelle Slams Trump's "Misogynistic Lies"

The Trump campaign has attempted to weaponise Ms Harris' racial identity; a tactic perhaps best epitomised by Mr Trump's "I didn't know she was Black... till she happened to 'turn Black' and now she wants to be known as 'Black'" swipe at Ms Harris (to a Black reporter) last month.

Michelle Obama's counterattacks last night were brief but packed a punch, and included a sarcastic dig at the twice-impeached former President for running for "one of those Black jobs".

"We know folks are going to do everything to distort her truth."

Barack and Michelle Obama led the Democrats' charge in Chicago Tuesday night.

"For years Trump did everything to make people fear us (referring to Mr Obama and herself). His narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by two highly successful and educated people who happened to be Black... who is going to tell him the job he is seeking is now one of those 'Black jobs'?" she said accusing Mr Trump of "ugly, misogynistic, (and) racist lies".

READ | "Who Does He Think He Is?" Biden Blasts Trump In Fiery Speech

Switching focus to Ms Harris, Michelle Obama said, "The steel of her spine... the steadiness of her upbringing, and the joy and light of her laughter... Kamala knows that regardless of where you come from, who you worship, or what you look like... you deserve a decent life."

"No one has a monopoly on what it means to be an American."

"America, hope is making a comeback," she said.

"Kamala Has Proven Her Allegiance"

Ms Obama also drew similarities between herself and the Vice President.

"Kamala Harris and I built our lives (on) the same values. Our mothers shared the same beliefs in the promise of this country. That's why hers moved here from India... that is why she taught Kamala about justice. She told her daughter, 'don't sit around and complain, do something'."

US Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democrats' pick for the 2024 presidential race.

"So, Kamala went out and she worked hard fighting for people, for better wages and cheaper drugs. From a middle-class household Kamala worked her way up to become Vice President. My girl, Kamala Harris, is more than ready for this moment," she declared.

Underlining Ms Harris' credentials in the face of attacks by the Trump campaign, Ms Obama said Ms Harris had "shown her allegiance... not by spewing anger but by living a life of service."

NDTV Opinion | Indian-Americans Cheer Kamala Harris. Can She Win Their Votes?

"Let us not forget what we are up against... Kamala and Tim (Walz, Governor of Minnesota and Ms Harris' VP pick) are doing good now but remember... there are still so many people ready to criticise every move Kamala makes..." Ms Obama said. "We must do everything in our power to elect these two bighearted, good people. There is no other choice than Kamala and Tim."

"Still Only Human"

Ms Obama also sought to buy the Harris campaign an extended honeymoon and a shield from future attacks by Donald Trump, warning Democrat delegates, supporters, and voters that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz "are still only human... they are not perfect... will make mistakes."

"It is up to us to be the anecdote to the darkness and division. I don't care how you identify politically... this is our time to stand up for basic freedoms and humanity. This is going to be an uphill battle (and) we cannot be our own worst enemies," Ms Obama said to deafening cheers.

"Yes, She Can", Barack's War Cry

Meanwhile, Barack Obama tweaked the 'Yes, We Can' war cry from his 2008 campaign and delivered another rousing endorsement of Kamala Harris. Mr Obama formally endorsed Ms Harris as the Democrat nominee last month, telling her "this is going to be historic".

READ | "He Is Afraid Of Losing To Kamala": Barack Obama Shreds Trump

On Tuesday the former president launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump, labelling him "a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden elevator nine years ago", and accusing him of divisive politics.

"Trump wants us to think this country is divided between 'us' and 'them'. Between 'real' Americans who support him and the 'outsiders'. It is the oldest trick in politics. His act has gotten stale. We do not need four more years of chaos as we have seen that movie before and we know the sequel is usually worse," he said.

The US votes on November 5, in potentially the biggest presidential election in the recent past and one that will be closely followed around the world.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.