Obamas Back Kamala Harris As President, Shred Donald Trump For His 'Lies'

The Obamas accused Donald Trump of divisive politics.

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama delivered powerful speeches at the Democratic National Convention underway in Chicago today, rallying the country around the candidacy of Kamala Harris, who is poised to become the first Black and South Asian woman to secure a major party's nomination for the presidency.

Taking the stage to a rapturous welcome, Barack Obama began his speech with, "Chicago, it's good to be home." He was greeted by thunderous applause from the audience. The former president quickly rekindled the spirit of his successful 2008 campaign, declaring, "I don't know about you, but I'm feeling fired up and ready to go!"

"This convention has always been good to kids with funny names who believe in this country that anything is possible," he said.

Sixteen years after first accepting the Democratic nomination, Mr Obama looked back with pride on his decision to choose Joe Biden as his vice president. "My first big decision was my best - it was to ask Joe Biden to serve as my vice president," he said. "Other than some common Irish blood, we come from different worlds, but we became brothers."

Mr Obama praised Mr Biden for his empathy and decency, qualities he believes are essential for a leader. "I admired Joe's empathy and decency. His belief that everyone in this country deserves a shot," he said.

Obamas Slam Donald Trump

Mr Obama, after praising Mr Biden, turned his attention to Donald Trump who is seeking re-election to the Oval Office and is Kamala Harris' main opponent in the presidential race.

"Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden elevator nine years ago," Mr Obama said. "It has been a constant gripe, conspiracy theories and grievance that has been getting worse since he is afraid of losing to Kamala."

"Someone compared Trump to a neighbour who keeps running his leafblower outside your window. From a neighbour it's exhausting, from a president it's dangerous," Mr Obama added.

Mr Obama accused Mr Trump of divisive politics. The former president said the United States does not need four more years of chaos.

"Trump wants us to think this country is divided between 'us' and 'them'. Between 'real' Americans who support him and the 'outsiders'. It is the oldest trick in politics. His act has gotten stale. We do not need four more years of chaos as we have seen that movie before and we know the sequel is usually worse," he said.

Michelle Obama's address was also a fierce critique of the current state of American politics. The former First Lady did not mince words as she tore into Mr Trump, accusing him of divisive rhetoric and policies.

"For years, Donald Trump did everything to make people fear us," she began. "His limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by two highly successful and educated people who happened to be Black. It is the same old con, doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies instead of real ideas and solutions".

Big Praise For Kamala Harris

Speaking about Kamala Harris, Mr Obama went back in time to tweak his "Yes We Can" campaign slogan from the 2008 elections to declare, "Yes, she can."

"America is ready for a new chapter and a new story. We are ready for Kamala Harris. She is ready for the job," he said. "Kamala Harris won't be focused on her problems, she will focus on yours. She won't punish those who refuse to kiss the ring and bend the knee."

"We need a president who actually cares about the millions of people across this country. We need a president who will stand up for them and bargain for better wages. Kamala will be that president. Yes, she can," the former president added.

Michelle Obama also spoke passionately about Kamala Harris, whom she described as more than ready to lead. "Kamala Harris and I build our lives on the same foundation of values," she said, drawing parallels between their upbringings and shared beliefs in the promise of America.

"Her mother moved here from India at the age of 19. That's why she taught Kamala about justice," Michelle Obama said. "She often told her daughter, 'don't sit around and complain, do something.' So with that voice in her head, Kamala went out and worked hard, fighting for people, for better wages."