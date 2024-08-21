Live: Roll Call Today To Select Kamala Harris As Democratic Candidate

Live Updates: Theme for day 2 of Democratic Convention is "Bold Vision for America's Future"

US' four-day National Democratic Convention started yesterday in Chicago with US President Joe Biden's speech. Joe Biden passed the torch to Kamala Harris as the new official Democratic candidate to run against Donald Trump, month after he quit the US Presidential race.

Several democrates and Kamala Harris' supporters also delivered speeches during the mega event, including California Representatives Robert Garcia, Maxine Waters, Minnesota Lt Governor Peggy Flanagan, US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and more.

With the theme "Bold Vision for America's Future", Democratic Convention's day two is likely to witness a ceremonial roll call vote to select the official Democratic Party candidate for US 2024 Presidential polls.

Aug 21, 2024 03:55 (IST) Obama To Anoint Harris As Democrats' Best Hope At Convention

Barack Obama will use the Democratic convention in Chicago to anoint Kamala Harris the party's future on Tuesday and, as the first Black and South Asian woman presidential nominee, heir to his trailblazing legacy.



Obama posted on social media that his Democratic National Convention address will lay out "what's at stake" and why Harris and her running mate Tim Walz "should be our next president and vice president."



The first Black person ever elected to the White House, Obama retains massive influence and is a celebrated orator.



His turn will amp up the already buoyant mood in Chicago where outgoing President Joe Biden delivered his own emotional speech late Monday.

Aug 20, 2024 23:48 (IST) Barack Obama Set To Hail Kamala Harris As Future Of Democratic Party

