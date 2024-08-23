Kamala Harris To Take The Stage On Last Day Of Democratic Convention

The fourth day will witness Kamala Harris deliver the biggest, most important speech of her political life as she accepts the Presidential nomination, the second woman in the party's history to ever get nominated.

The groundwork for her performance has been laid by her boss, US President Joe Biden, who said "She is tough, experienced and has enormous integrity. Her story represents the best American story." Barack Obama tweaked his 2008 campaign "Yes We Can" to Yes, She Can", to praise Ms Harris. Meanwhile, Michelle Obama termed Kamala Harris's story as "the embodiment of stories we speak about (in) this country."

Kamala Harris is expected to talk about her past experiences, and her life story from a successful lawyer to becoming the first Black, South Asian female Vice President in American history. The seasoned lawyer will present her case in front of the delegates at United Center Arena in Chicago.

From Barack and Michelle Obama to Bill Clinton, senior figures have warned all week that Ms Harris has a brutal fight on her hands to beat the 78-year-old Trump.

Tim Walz, the Minnesota Governor, yesterday, accepted the Vice President nomination. He called it the "honour of his life" and shared his upbringing in a middle-class family in Nebraska, how he learned from helping his family on the farm and his experience of teaching students. These stories are intended to connect with the larger middle-class American population that is reeling through an economic slowdown coupled with inflation and unemployment.

Mr Walz's son, Gus, stole the spotlight on day 3 of the event. The 17-year-old who is neurodivergent and has ADHD, was overcome with emotion as he watched his father take the stage. With tears streaming down his face, Gus stood up and proudly pointed at his dad, exclaiming, "That's my dad!".

Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey endorsed the party's nominees. Ms Winfrey made a surprise entry yesterday and said "What we're going to do is elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States. And let us choose joy!" Winfrey said, a day after former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle addressed the DNC."

The chemistry between 59-year-old Harris and Walz and the noisy energy generated at their rallies is helping to fuel Democratic hopes that they can defeat Donald Trump.

A recent poll showed Kamala Harris holds a narrow lead over her Republican rival Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election. The four-point lead is a small but notable improvement for Democrats in the election race, a month after polls had shown then-presidential nominee Joe Biden and Trump in a dead heat.