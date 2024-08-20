'Who Does He Think He Is?' Joe Biden Blasts Donald Trump In Fiery Speech

In a charged and emotional farewell speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, President Joe Biden delivered a scathing critique of former President Donald Trump, labelling him a "loser" and vigorously defending his own legacy.

Mr Biden, who recently announced his decision to step aside from the 2024 presidential race, received a thunderous ovation from the crowd, which chanted "We love you, Joe," in a show of solidarity.

"Donald Trump says we are losing, but he is the loser," Mr Biden declared, drawing a stark contrast between his administration's achievements and what he described as the failures of the Trump presidency. "He is dead wrong. Name a country in the world that does not think we are the leading nation in the world. Who could lead the world if not us?"

Mr Biden did not hold back in his condemnation of Mr Trump, particularly in relation to the former president's alleged disrespect for military service members.

"He called soldiers who gave their lives for this country, suckers and losers. Who does he think he is?" Mr Biden asked. "Trump bows down to (Vladimir) Putin. I never have and Kamala Harris will never do it."

Mr Biden criticised Mr Trump's "America First" doctrine, which he said had damaged the nation's global image, contrasting his own administration's efforts to unite Europe and counter Russian aggression. He cited the expansion of NATO, with the addition of Finland and Sweden, as an example to the success of his foreign policy.

The 81-year-old Biden, visibly moved, also spoke at length about the challenges he faced and the progress made during his presidency. His speech was punctuated by moments of reflection on the state of American democracy and the stakes of the upcoming election. "We are in a battle for the very soul of America," Mr Biden said.

Kamala Harris, America's first female, Black, and South Asian vice president, has taken a lead over Mr Trump in the polls.

In her brief but powerful remarks, Ms Harris expressed gratitude to Mr Biden, saying, "We are forever grateful to you." She praised his leadership and commitment to the country, setting the stage for her own formal acceptance of the party's nomination later in the week. With Beyonce's "Freedom" blaring from loudspeakers during her entrance on stage, Ms Harris said, "I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president Joe Biden."

Mr Biden, joined by his wife Jill and daughter Ashley, spoke candidly about his reasons for running in 2020, recalling the violence during the US Capitol Hill riots and a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2021 and Mr Trump's response that "there were very fine people on both sides."

"Hate was on the march in America. Old ghosts in new garments," Mr Biden said. "There is no place in America for political violence, none. You cannot say you love your country only when you win."

Mr Biden also addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, a subject of intense debate and protest both within the United States and around the world. He spoke of the urgent need to bring hostages home and end the war in Gaza, acknowledging the suffering on both sides of the conflict. "We are working around the clock to reunite hostages with families and end the civilian suffering in Gaza," Mr Biden said.

He also expressed empathy for the protestors demanding an end to the violence. "Those protestors out in the streets have a point. A lot of people have been killed on both sides," Mr Biden said.