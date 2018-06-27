Trudeau Takes Too Many Days Off, Too Often: Canadian Opposition Party

Trudeau Takes Too Many Days Off, Too Often: Canadian Opposition Party

Justin Trudeau is facing flak over taking too many off days, too often (Reuters)

Moscow: 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's opponents, the Canadian Conservative Party, slammed him for taking too many days off, too often.

The Canadian Conservative Party's tweet came soon after uproar over his $1.5 million trip and blasted him for taking advantage of his office's itinerary, Sputnik reported.

"Justin Trudeau is taking yet another "personal" day today, the tweet read.

The post, which was later deleted also provided a link to a special web page: IsJustinTrudeauOnVacation.ca, to reveal the vacations the Canadian Prime Minister has taken since the start of his term.

vikram vij justin trudeau twitter

Vikram Vij was also slammed for paying $17,044 to Vikram Vij, a chef from Vancouver to prepare a meal for a meeting in New Delhi

After returning from India, in February, Justin Trudeau faced a backlash over the spending.

According to the opposition, Justin Trudeau spent a little over $1.5 million on the trip and they also accused him of worsening bilateral ties with India.

The Canadian Prime Minister was also slammed for paying $17,044 to Vikram Vij, a chef from Vancouver to prepare a meal for a meeting in New Delhi.



