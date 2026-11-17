JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest US bank, said it fixed a "technical issue" that had caused customers' transactions to take longer to process Monday.

The disruption was related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems, the bank said that morning. Despite the challenges, customers still had access to their accounts and funds, and the issue wasn't related to cybersecurity, the bank said.

By Monday evening in New York, a bank spokesperson confirmed that transactions were being processed normally again.

Tech challenges have been plaguing US companies and entities in recent weeks. Microsoft Corp. faced one of its longest outages last week, with disruptions to Outlook, Teams and the Copilot artificial intelligence tool. US airlines were hit by one of the longest nationwide shutdowns in decades, with the Federal Aviation Administration saying the ground stop was tied to a router located near El Dorado, Arkansas.

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Downdetector had earlier logged reports of disruption Monday with JPMorgan. Other financial firms also saw a spike on Downdetector including Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. Zelle, the payments system overseen by Early Warning Services and owned by banks, was also among the apps listed as customers flagged problems.

JPMorgan said that other banks may have been impacted "only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us."

A Wells Fargo spokesperson had no immediate comment. A Zelle spokesperson said its system wasn't down and had been operating as it should. A Bank of America spokesperson said its systems had been operating normally.

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JPMorgan shares fell 2.3 percent to $338.21 Monday, narrowing this year's gain to nearly 5 percent . Bank of America was down 1.8 percent, while Wells Fargo dropped 1.4 percent.

Spokespeople for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the Federal Reserve had no immediate comment.

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