Accused Of Turning Associate Into 'Sex Slave', JPMorgan Chase Executive Lorna Hajdini Renews Countersuit

JPMorgan Chase executive Lorna Hajdini has renewed her countersuit against former banker Chirayu Rana, accusing him of fabricating claims that she used him as her "sex slave". The suit filed in a Manhattan federal court on Monday alleged that Rana levelled the allegations to extract millions of dollars from her and the banking giant.

The suit added that Rana waged a 'deliberate and sustained scheme' to portray her as a racist sexual predator and criminal, according to a report in New York Post.

The suit claimed that Rana's allegations were false and sought unspecified damages for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other claims. Hajdini said Rana's accusations caused her severe anxiety, panic and fear, prompting her to withdraw from personal relationships.

In her previous counterclaims, filed in July, Hajdini also alleged that Rana had filed similar sexual harassment claims in a previous job.

Reacting to the fresh suit filed against his client, Rana's attorney, Jon Norinsberg, rejected Hajdini's allegations and called them 'baseless'.

“Ms Hajdini's counterclaims are baseless, retaliatory and a transparent attempt to intimidate Mr Rana for exposing serious misconduct at JPMorgan," said Norinsberg.

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What Did Rana Claim?

First made public in April, the lawsuit filed by Rana stated that the alleged abuse began in the spring of 2024 after the two started working together. The advances grew more explicit over the course of months. On one occasion, Hajdini invited Rana for drinks, and upon refusal, allegedly issued a threat: "If you don't f**k me soon, I'm going to ruin you, never forget, I f**king own you."

The lawsuit further stated that in September 2024, Hajdini again threatened Rana if he did not have sex with her, and also berated his professional performance.

"I f**king own you! I will make you pay. Do you think you're going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner. You really think [management] want some Brown boy Indian leading originations? If you don't f**k my brains out tonight, I'm going to sabotage your promotion."

During one of the encounters, Hajdini allegedly showed up at Rana's apartment and made sexual advances. She removed her shirt, began fondling her breasts and racially insulted Rana's wife, stating, "I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn't have these cannons."

She allegedly forcibly removed Rana's pants and performed oral sex on him against his will.