JPMorgan Chase, the largest US lender, said on Monday it experienced problems processing transactions due to a software bug, adding that the issue may have affected other banks receiving its slowed transactions.

"JPMorgan Chase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems – there is no evidence it is cyber-related. It is taking longer than usual to service some customers," a spokesperson for the bank said.

Customers can still access accounts and funds, and the bank is working hard to resolve the issue, the spokesperson added. "This is not a systemic issue – other banks may have been impacted by slowness in transactions only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us."

The incident follows several other recent problems that have put users on edge, including a nationwide FAA ground stop that disrupted travel last week, and Microsoft's global email outage, while last month crypto exchange Binance experienced a massive hack.

User reports on Monday also indicated problems at Bank of America, US Bank and Wells Fargo, according to Downdetector.com.

BofA and Wells Fargo declined to comment.

A US Bank spokesperson said its systems were not directly impacted. "However, clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays," the US Bank spokesperson added.

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