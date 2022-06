Joe Biden also called Republican senators' refusal to enact gun laws 'unconscionable'.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged lawmakers to ban privately owned assault weapons and high capacity magazines in order to curb the mass shootings plaguing the country.

"How much more carnage are we willing to accept?" Biden asked in a prime time television broadcast from the White House, saying that short of a ban the age for purchasing such weapons should be raised from 18 to 21.

