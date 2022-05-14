Joe Biden Congratulates Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed On Being Elected UAE President

US President Joe Biden congratulated the UAE's de facto ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected Saturday as the country's president following his brother's death.

"I congratulate my long-time friend Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates," Biden said in a statement, adding that he looked forward to working with the leader "to further strengthen the bonds between our countries and peoples."

