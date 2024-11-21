Advertisement

"Jeff Bezos Was Telling Everyone...": Elon Musk's Claim About Amazon CEO

Jeff Bezos had put out a post congratulating Donald Trump after the US election results

Elon Musk has claimed Jeff Bezos was sure that Donald Trump would lose
New Delhi:

X boss Elon Musk, who is set to take over as co-chair of the proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the second Donald Trump administration, has claimed that Amazon head Jeff Bezos had advised people to sell their Tesla and SpaceX stocks because he expected the Republican leader to lose the US election.

"Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock," Musk, who is the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, wrote in a post on X today.

Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post and aerospace giant Blue Origin, has not responded to the remark yet.

After the US election results showed a triumphant Trump victory, Bezos had put out a post congratulating the 78-year-old leader. "Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, the Amazon CEO made headlines after The Washington Post decided to stop making presidential endorsements. The news organisation's move sparked a wave of criticism. In response, Bezos argued that the decision could help improve credibility. He wrote in an op-ed article that presidential endorsements created the "perception of bias" and did not "tip the scales" of an election.

"No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, 'I'm going with Newspaper A's endorsement'. None," Bezos wrote, defending the move. "What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it's the right one."

