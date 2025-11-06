Jamaat-e-Islami Warns Of Action If Bangladesh Government Fails To Meet Demands

As the political crisis continues to mount in Bangladesh ahead of next year's election, Jamaat-e-Islami on Thursday warned of tough action if the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government fails to address its five-point demand by November 11, local media reported.

Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar made the remarks while addressing reporters in Dhaka after submitting a memorandum to Chief Advisor Yunus.

The eight Islamist political parties, including Jamaat, submitted the memorandum to Yunus calling for the implementation of the July National Charter and a referendum ahead of the February 2026 polls.

“The July National Charter must be implemented immediately, and a referendum must be held. Otherwise, a different situation will emerge in Dhaka on November 11 with the presence of hundreds of thousands of people. The government should take steps in this regard beforehand,” Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune quoted Porwar as saying.

Earlier in the day, the leaders and activists of the eight-party alliance gathered at Purana Paltan intersection in Dhaka and took out a protest rally, which was obstructed by police barricades near Matsya Bhaban in the capital.

The march was organised to press home their five-point demands, including holding a referendum before the polls and issuing an order to implement the July Charter.

Reports suggest that despite police intervention, senior representatives from the eight-party alliance managed to reach the Chief Advisor's office to submit the memorandum.

Meanwhile, addressing the rally, Jamaat leader Abdullah Mohammad Taher reiterated the demand for holding a referendum before the national elections, saying, "Even after the election schedule is announced, there's no legal barrier to holding a referendum. Any delay in this regard will put the interim government in danger.”

“Some say holding a referendum would cost a lot. But the amount of extortion that takes place in Bangladesh in a single day could fund a referendum. So, money won't be an issue,” he said, taking an indirect dig at the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has called for holding the referendum alongside the national elections in February 2026.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)