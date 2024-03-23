What Kate Middleton Told Her Children After Learning About Cancer Diagnosis

The Princess's prolonged absence had social media users speculating about her health. (File)

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has revealed how she broke the news about her cancer diagnosis to her children. On Friday, the UK royal revealed that she was undergoing chemotherapy to fight cancer that was detected after her abdominal surgery in January.

In a 2-minute long video statement, the Princess who has been away from public eye from December, shared that the news came as a "huge shock" and led to "incredibly tough couple of months" for the royal family.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said.

The 42-year-old also addressed her absence from public life stating that it took time to come to terms with the news and to share it with her children -- George (10), Charlotte (8) and Louis (5).

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she added.

Reassuring her supporters, she reiterated what she told her children -- "I am well and getting stronger every day".

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

The princess also thanked her husband, Prince William, for his support and asked for privacy for her family. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she said.

The Princess's prolonged absence had social media users speculating about her health over the last few months after Kensington Palace said she was recovering from a surgery. The rumours grew after the Princess shared a photo of her with her three children on Mothers' Day and was criticised for heavily altering the image.