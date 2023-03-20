Royal Family Shares New Pictures To Celebrate Mother's Day In The UK

In the pic, Kate Middleton can be seen posing with her 3 children

This year, the United Kingdom celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, March 19. Commemorating the occasion, the official social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a set of new unseen pictures.

''Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours,'' the caption of the post reads.

See the pictures here:

Happy Mother's Day from our family to yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kpZgj3NwhB — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 19, 2023



In the first picture, Kate Middleton can be seen perched on the branches of a tree, surrounded by her three children-- Prince Louis, 4, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7. The second photo shows the Princess of Wales holding Prince Louis in her lap and smiling at him. For the family portrait, the Royal Family members went for a casual and relaxed vibe.

The images have been captured by royal photographer Matt Porteous.

The images shared to celebrate Mother's Day appear to have been taken at the same time as the photo that was used in the family's 2022 Christmas card.

Earlier, King Charles III also paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the first Mother's Day since her death on September 8, 2022. The throwback pic features the King alongside Queen Elizabeth. The post also included a photo of Camilla, Queen Consort, with her mother, Rosalind Shand, who passed in 1994.

The picture was captioned, ''To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.''

Here's the post:

In the United Kingdom, Mother's Day is celebrated in March and takes place three weeks before Easter, and on the fourth Sunday of Lent.

Meanwhile, the royal family is gearing up for King Charles' coronation on May 6. The coronation will mark the official transfer of title and powers to The King, according to The BBC.

The three young royals ''are expected to join their parents'' and be on ''public display'' in a horse-drawn carriage, The Times reported earlier this week. It is unclear if Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be attending the coronation, as there has yet to be any formal announcement either way.