Prince William And Kate Middleton Reveal Family Christmas Card 2022 With Their 3 Children

Prince William and Kate Middleton, The Prince and Princess of Wales, have released their official Christmas card for 2022. The new family photograph shows William and Kate walking hand-in-hand with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, on a sunny day.

For the family portrait, the Royal Family members went for a casual and relaxed vibe. While the children are wearing short-sleeved tops and T-shirts, their parents are casually dressed in jeans and trainers. In the photo, all the royals are seen smiling and holding hands while walking toward the camera. Matt Porteous, who is both a photographer for the royal family and an environmental photographer, captured the family picture, BBC reported.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card," the couple shared on their Instagram account.

See the image here:

The reveal comes just two days after King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, sent out their own holiday card. The picture was taken at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in September when he was still the Prince of Wales. ''We're pleased to share this year's Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort,'' the caption reads.

Last year's Christmas photo showed Prince William and Catherine with their family on a visit to Jordan. The family of five sat on stools and a furry rug with a backdrop of a rock formation. Jordan holds a special place in their hearts since Kate lived there for two years as a child, People reported.

“Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card 🎄,” they wrote on Instagram at the time.

It has become an annual tradition for the royals to reveal which of their favourite photographs they have chosen for the cards they send out each Christmas.



